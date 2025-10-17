Friday, October 17, 2025 | 07:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dilip Buildcon announces successful listing of Anantam Highways InvIT

Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 7:04 PM IST

Dilip Buildcon announced the successful listing of Anantam Highways InvIT, a SEBI-registered Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT). The InvIT is jointly backed by DBL (asset contributor) and Alpha Alternatives (SEBI-registered sponsor), with a shareholding ratio of 74:26, respectively. The units of Anantam Highways Trust (Series IV) (Anantam InvIT) have been listed on both the NSE and the BSE.

Anantam InvIT raised money from many marquee investors such as WhiteOak Capital, SBI Capital Markets, Edelweiss Life Insurance, Reliance General Insurance, and Minerva Ventures Fund. The public issue received a strong response with an overall subscription of 5.62 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyer (QIB, ex-anchor) category was subscribed 2.86 times, while the Non Institutional Investor category saw 8.93 times subscription, reflecting healthy participation from institutional and high-net-worth investors.

 

Anantam InvIT currently holds seven hybrid annuity model (HAM) road projects developed by Dilip Buildcon, with a combined enterprise value of approximately Rs 4,500 crore. These projects have an average residual concession life of 13 years, providing long-term visibility of annuity based cash flows. Anantam InvIT plans to further expand its portfolio, targeting an enterprise value of Rs 20,000- Rs 30,000 crore over the next two to three years through the addition of operational highway assets across India.

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 6:55 PM IST

