Business Standard

Friday, January 17, 2025 | 01:08 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's Oilmeal export tumbles 25% on year in Dec-24

India's Oilmeal export tumbles 25% on year in Dec-24

Image

Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
The Solvent Extractors Association of India has compiled the export data for export of oilmeals for the month of Dec., 2024 provisionally reported at 398,731 tons compared to 532,729 tons in Dec., 2023 i.e. down by 25%. The overall export of oilmeals during April to Dec., 2024 reported at 3,150,678 tons compared to 3,496,771 tons during the same period of last year i.e. down by 10%, mainly due to reduction in export of rapeseed meal, castorseed meal. In the first nine months of the current year (April to Dec., 2024) the export of soybean meal increased and reported at 14.85 lakh tons compared to 12.11 lakh tons of the same period of last year, thanks to higher import by European buyers, such as Germany and France. However, in recent months with increased supply of soybean meal in world market, Indian soybean meal is facing severer competition, as crushing till end of December was lower, result into drop in production of soyameal and consumption and export likely to slow down in coming months.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Caplin Point Lab arm receives USFDA nod for epilepsy injection

Caplin Point Lab arm receives USFDA nod for epilepsy injection

AstraZeneca gains on getting nod from CDSCO to import new drug Eculizumab

AstraZeneca gains on getting nod from CDSCO to import new drug Eculizumab

Economic Buzz: World Bank expects Indian economic growth to maintain pace of 6.7% for next two years

Economic Buzz: World Bank expects Indian economic growth to maintain pace of 6.7% for next two years

BPCL gains on Rs 31,802-cr loan agreement with SBI consortium

BPCL gains on Rs 31,802-cr loan agreement with SBI consortium

Plastiblends India posts PAT of Rs 6.71 crore in Q3; EBITDA margin expands to 7.28%

Plastiblends India posts PAT of Rs 6.71 crore in Q3; EBITDA margin expands to 7.28%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 12:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket Today8th Pay Commission NewsLatest News LIVEBudget 2025 LIVERPF Constable Recruitment 2025Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon