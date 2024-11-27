CG Power's subsidiary bags prestigious KAVACH order from Chittaranjan Locomotive Works

G.G.Tronics India (GGT), a subsidiary of CG Power & Industrial Solutions, today announced that the Company has secured a prestigious KAVACH order from Chittaranjan Locomotive Works, West Bengal, Government of India.
The scope of the order comprises Supply, Installation, Testing, and Commissioning of Onboard KAVACH equipment as per RDSO specifications including annual maintenance for 11 years. The Supply scope also includes complete wiring, harnessing, cabling, and connection with Loco KAVACH system. The order is valued between Rs 500-600 crore and is to be executed within one year.
