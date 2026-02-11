CG-VAK Software & Exports consolidated net profit rises 20.90% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.52% to Rs 18.65 crore

Net profit of CG-VAK Software & Exports rose 20.90% to Rs 3.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 5.52% to Rs 18.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 19.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.18.6519.7423.8119.054.783.944.453.573.242.68

