Refex Renewables & Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.61 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.26% to Rs 16.10 crore

Net Loss of Refex Renewables & Infrastructure reported to Rs 10.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 10.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1.26% to Rs 16.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 15.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.16.1015.9038.3947.61-4.24-2.92-9.22-7.43-10.61-10.05

Powered by Capital Market - Live News