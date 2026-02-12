Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 05:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chadha Papers reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.20 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Chadha Papers reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.20 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 5:34 PM IST

Sales decline 12.06% to Rs 127.46 crore

Net profit of Chadha Papers reported to Rs 2.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 12.06% to Rs 127.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 144.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales127.46144.94 -12 OPM %5.351.19 -PBDT4.05-0.69 LP PBT3.00-2.67 LP NP2.20-2.16 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Vivanza Biosciences consolidated net profit rises 400.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Vivanza Biosciences consolidated net profit rises 400.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Kandagiri Spinning Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.66 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Kandagiri Spinning Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.66 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Relic Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.48 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Relic Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.48 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Premier Explosives consolidated net profit declines 34.06% in the December 2025 quarter

Premier Explosives consolidated net profit declines 34.06% in the December 2025 quarter

Prima Agro reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.14 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Prima Agro reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.14 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 5:33 PM IST

Explore News

Nepal vs Italy Live ScoreStocks to Watch TodayBangladesh ElectionsNifty Outlook TodayICICI Prudential AMC Banks Stake PurchaseBank StrikeIMD Weather Update TodayFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentFlipkart Food DeliveryQ3 Results Today