Chadha Papers reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.20 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.06% to Rs 127.46 crore

Net profit of Chadha Papers reported to Rs 2.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 12.06% to Rs 127.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 144.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.127.46144.945.351.194.05-0.693.00-2.672.20-2.16

