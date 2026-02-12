Premier Explosives consolidated net profit declines 34.06% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 50.93% to Rs 81.41 crore

Net profit of Premier Explosives declined 34.06% to Rs 6.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 50.93% to Rs 81.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 165.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.81.41165.9214.319.3111.1711.688.158.816.089.22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News