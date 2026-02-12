Vivanza Biosciences consolidated net profit rises 400.00% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 2916.67% to Rs 45.25 croreNet profit of Vivanza Biosciences rose 400.00% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 2916.67% to Rs 45.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales45.251.50 2917 OPM %0.468.00 -PBDT0.200.05 300 PBT0.200.04 400 NP0.200.04 400
First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 5:33 PM IST