Vivanza Biosciences consolidated net profit rises 400.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Vivanza Biosciences rose 400.00% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 2916.67% to Rs 45.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.45.251.500.468.000.200.050.200.040.200.04

