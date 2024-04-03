Chalet Hotels allots 1.26 cr equity shares under QIP issue

Chalet Hotels approved allotment of 1,26,26,263 equity shares to eligible qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of Rs.792 per equity share, i.e., at a premium of Rs.782 per equity share to the face value of equity share, aggregating to Rs.1000 crore, pursuant to the said qualified institutions placement of equity shares.

Pursuant to the allotment of equity shares in the Issue, the paid-up equity share capital of the company stands increased from Rs.205,47,40,080 consisting of 20,54,74,008 equity shares to Rs.218,10,02,710 consisting of 21,81,00,271 equity shares.

