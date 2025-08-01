Friday, August 01, 2025 | 09:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chalet Hotels consolidated net profit rises 234.84% in the June 2025 quarter

Chalet Hotels consolidated net profit rises 234.84% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 9:09 AM IST

Sales rise 147.79% to Rs 894.55 crore

Net profit of Chalet Hotels rose 234.84% to Rs 203.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 60.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 147.79% to Rs 894.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 361.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales894.55361.01 148 OPM %39.9438.85 -PBDT322.52116.66 176 PBT268.6177.72 246 NP203.1560.67 235

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 7:29 AM IST

