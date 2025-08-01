Sanofi India standalone net profit declines 32.79% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.34% to Rs 406.30 croreNet profit of Sanofi India declined 32.79% to Rs 69.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 103.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 12.34% to Rs 406.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 463.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales406.30463.50 -12 OPM %23.3624.96 -PBDT103.20120.10 -14 PBT94.10111.10 -15 NP69.50103.40 -33
