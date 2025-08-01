Credo Brands Marketing standalone net profit declines 35.52% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.19% to Rs 119.94 croreNet profit of Credo Brands Marketing declined 35.52% to Rs 6.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 3.19% to Rs 119.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 123.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales119.94123.89 -3 OPM %25.8826.94 -PBDT26.4628.48 -7 PBT8.2313.05 -37 NP6.309.77 -36
