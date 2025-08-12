Chandni Machines standalone net profit declines 22.68% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 58.41% to Rs 25.90 croreNet profit of Chandni Machines declined 22.68% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 58.41% to Rs 25.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 62.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales25.9062.27 -58 OPM %-0.081.48 -PBDT1.091.37 -20 PBT1.021.28 -20 NP0.750.97 -23
