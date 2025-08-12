Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 11:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Barometers trim all losses; IT shares jump

Barometers trim all losses; IT shares jump

Image

Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 11:51 AM IST
The key equity indices pared all early gains and traded with minor losses in mid-morning trade. The Nifty dropped below the 24,600 level after touching days high of 24,702.60 in morning trade.

IT shares jumped for the second consecutive trading session.

At 11:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 64.39 points or 0.08% to 80,543.07. The Nifty 50 index fell 18.90 points or 0.11% to 24,558.30.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.02% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.17%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE 2,160 shares rose and 1,618 shares fell. A total of 168 shares were unchanged.

 

IPO Update:

Also Read

Market crash, market fall, stock market, global market

Astral drops 8% after disappointing Q1 results; key highlights inside

Kuwait

Kuwait offers visa on arrival for Indians with valid GCC residence permit

Japanese Interval walking

This Japanese walking technique can make you fit without punishing joints

AP DSC Results 2025

AP DSC results 2025 declared at apdsc.apcfss.in, check scorecard & more

landslide, Himachal landslide

Landslide blocks Jammu-Rajouri national highway, restoration in progress

The initial public offer (IPO) of Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle received bids for 70,20,494 shares as against 1,65,14,421 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:15 IST on Tuesday (12 August 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.43 times.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Regaal Resources received bids for 2,72,93,904 shares as against 2,09,99,664 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:25 IST on Tuesday (12August 2025). The issue was subscribed 1.30 times.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index added 0.77% to 34,810.40. The index increased 1.2% in the past two trading sessions.

Oracle Financial Services Software (up 1.98%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.61%), Coforge (up 1.59%), Mphasis (up 1.45%), Persistent Systems (up 1.39%), HCL Technologies (up 0.84%), Wipro (up 0.67%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 0.39%), Infosys (up 0.37%) and LTIMindtree (up 0.36%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Titagarh Rail Systems jumped 2.03% after the company reported 53.82% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 30.94 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 67.01 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations decreased 24.77% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 679.30 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Axis Solutions hit an upper circuit of 5% after the company announced that it has received an order worth Rs 94.73 crore from Sarala Projects Works.

Global Markets:

Markets in Asia mostly advanced on Tuesday after an extension to the U.S.- China trade truce was announced overnight, granting the worlds largest economies more room to negotiate a deal.

President Donald Trump on Monday delayed high U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods from snapping back into place for another 90 days, a White House official has reportedly said.

Those tariffs were set to resume Tuesday. But Trump signed an executive order hours beforehand that extends the deadline until mid-November, according to media reports.

The delay was the expected outcome from the latest round of talks between U.S. trade negotiators and their Chinese counterparts, which took place in Stockholm in late July.

Investors will be keeping a close watch on the Reserve Bank of Australia rate verdict. The RBA is widely expected to slash cash rates later in the day.

Singapores Ministry of Trade and Industry has revised its 2025 growth forecast for the city-state upwards to 1.5%-2.5% from 0%-2%.

On Wall Street, Stocks fell across the board to end Mondays session as as investors await inflation data this week to assess the outlook for interest rates going forward. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 200.52 points, or 0.45%, and closed at 43,975.09. The S&P 500 slipped 0.25% to end at 6,373.45, while the Nasdaq Composite shed 0.3% to settle at 21,385.40.

Investors expect the recent shakeup at the U.S. Federal Reserve and signs of labor market weakness could nudge the central bank into adopting a dovish monetary policy stance later this year, fueling much of the optimism.

As per media reports, the semiconductor majors had agreed to give the United States government 15% of revenue from sales of their advanced chips to China.

The report further said that the levy could hit the chipmakers' margins and set a precedent for Washington to tax critical U.S. exports, potentially extending beyond semiconductors.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Marico allots 69,397 equity shares under ESOP

Marico allots 69,397 equity shares under ESOP

IZMO rises on launch of automotive AI factory

IZMO rises on launch of automotive AI factory

Shaily Engineering Plastics consolidated net profit rises 136.19% in the June 2025 quarter

Shaily Engineering Plastics consolidated net profit rises 136.19% in the June 2025 quarter

Shukra Jewellery reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Shukra Jewellery reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Eureka Forbes consolidated net profit rises 20.31% in the June 2025 quarter

Eureka Forbes consolidated net profit rises 20.31% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 11:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayAll Time Plastics IPOQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Breaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon