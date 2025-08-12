Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 11:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Marico allots 69,397 equity shares under ESOP

Marico allots 69,397 equity shares under ESOP

Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Marico has allotted 69,397 equity shares of face value of Re. 1 each of the Company under various Schemes of ESOP 2016, to the eligible grantees, pursuant to exercise of stock options granted thereunder.

Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company has increased to 1,29,78,94,756 equity shares of Re. 1 each aggregating to Rs. 1,29,78,94,756/-.

IZMO rises on launch of automotive AI factory

Shaily Engineering Plastics consolidated net profit rises 136.19% in the June 2025 quarter

Shukra Jewellery reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Eureka Forbes consolidated net profit rises 20.31% in the June 2025 quarter

Trade-Wings reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.16 crore in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 11:43 AM IST

