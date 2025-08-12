Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 12:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sanchay Finvest reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.34 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sanchay Finvest reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.34 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net loss of Sanchay Finvest reported to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales00.89 -100 OPM %083.15 -PBDT-0.310.79 PL PBT-0.310.78 PL NP-0.340.47 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 11:45 AM IST

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
