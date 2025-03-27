Thursday, March 27, 2025 | 04:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dixon and Signify announce 50:50 joint venture in India

Dixon and Signify announce 50:50 joint venture in India

Image

Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

To undertake OEM business of lighting products and accessories

Dixon and Signify announced the execution of a binding term sheet on 27 March 2025 for a proposed joint venture in India for carrying on the business as an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of lighting products and accessories. Each of Dixon and Signify will hold 50% stake in the joint venture entity to be incorporated for this purpose. Neither Dixon nor Signify will have any stake in each other.

Parties will agree to the detailed provisions in relation to setting up the JV entity, its governance, valuation of transaction and other terms and conditions in the definitive agreements. The transaction will be subject to execution of such definitive agreements, completion of customary conditions precedent and receipt of applicable regulatory approvals, if applicable.

 

The joint venture will undertake part of Signify's OEM orders of lighting products in India, and will also engage in OEM business of various lighting products of other brands.

Dixon will acquire 50% stake in the JV Company for consideration other than cash by transfer of its lighting business to the JV Company, including its entire shareholding in DTSPL to the JV Company.

Signify will acquire 50% stake in the JV Company for cash consideration which will be used to acquire Signify's LED manufacturing business.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ashok Leyland invests Rs 200 cr in Hinduja Leyland Finance

Ashok Leyland invests Rs 200 cr in Hinduja Leyland Finance

Newgen Software Tech gains after securing $1.385 million deal

Newgen Software Tech gains after securing $1.385 million deal

Mahindra EPC Irrigation bags contract for supplying micro irrigation systems

Mahindra EPC Irrigation bags contract for supplying micro irrigation systems

Dixon Tech gains on partnering with Signify Innovations for JV in lighting business

Dixon Tech gains on partnering with Signify Innovations for JV in lighting business

Newgen Software Tech spurts after securing $1.28 million contract

Newgen Software Tech spurts after securing $1.28 million contract

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 3:42 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsStocks To BuyAssam Gunotsav Result 2025What is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon