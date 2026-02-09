Chemplast Sanmar reports consolidated net loss of Rs 119.20 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 21.03% to Rs 835.14 crore

Net Loss of Chemplast Sanmar reported to Rs 119.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 48.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 21.03% to Rs 835.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1057.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.835.141057.55-6.803.03-109.61-15.92-162.79-62.97-119.20-48.82

