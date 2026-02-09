Monday, February 09, 2026 | 04:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rajnish Wellness reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.91 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Rajnish Wellness reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.91 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 4:01 PM IST

Sales rise 156.51% to Rs 23.24 crore

Net loss of Rajnish Wellness reported to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 156.51% to Rs 23.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales23.249.06 157 OPM %-5.901.43 -PBDT-1.000.10 PL PBT-1.010.09 PL NP-0.910.07 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

India secured preferential access to US$30 trillion US market, says government

India secured preferential access to US$30 trillion US market, says government

Tea exports spike 9.5% in 2025, output gains 5%

Tea exports spike 9.5% in 2025, output gains 5%

RBI to replace flat-rate deposit insurance premium with a risk-based framework

RBI to replace flat-rate deposit insurance premium with a risk-based framework

India's fisheries sector progressing toward financial formalization

India's fisheries sector progressing toward financial formalization

Sensex, Nifty continues to trade in positive terrain

Sensex, Nifty continues to trade in positive terrain

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 4:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkGold and Silver Price TodayWeather TodayApple CarPaly AI UpdateVodafone Idea Share PriceBest FD Rates For Senior CitizenPersonal Finance