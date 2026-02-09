Monday, February 09, 2026 | 04:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI to replace flat-rate deposit insurance premium with a risk-based framework

RBI to replace flat-rate deposit insurance premium with a risk-based framework

Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 4:01 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has said it will replace the flat-rate deposit insurance premium with a risk-based framework from April this year. RBI announced that the framework, which replaces the flat-rate premium system in place since 1962, will be reviewed at least once every three years. Currently, banks pay a uniform premium of 12 paise per Rs 100 of assessable deposits. Under the new framework, banks will be classified into four risk categoriesA, B, C and D with category A representing the lowest risk. Premium rates will range from 8 paise to 12 paise per Rs 100 of assessable deposits, offering a discount of up to 33.3% to the strongest banks. RBI noted that the risk categorisation will be based on the latest available audited financial year-end data and supervisory ratings. Banks will be required to pay the insurance premium in advance for the first half of FY27 by May 31, based on assessable deposits as of March 31.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

India's fisheries sector progressing toward financial formalization

India's fisheries sector progressing toward financial formalization

Sensex, Nifty continues to trade in positive terrain

Sensex, Nifty continues to trade in positive terrain

Barometers trade with significant gains; European mrkt advance

Barometers trade with significant gains; European mrkt advance

Nifty above 25,800 level; realty shares advance

Nifty above 25,800 level; realty shares advance

Benchmarks trade higher; media shares surge

Benchmarks trade higher; media shares surge

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 4:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkGold and Silver Price TodayWeather TodayApple CarPaly AI UpdateVodafone Idea Share PriceBest FD Rates For Senior CitizenPersonal Finance