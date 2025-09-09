Tuesday, September 09, 2025 | 04:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / China's Shanghai Composite index dips 0.51%

China's Shanghai Composite index dips 0.51%

Image

Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 4:16 PM IST
Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Tuesday amid global political turmoil and ahead of key U.S. inflation readings due this week that could influence the Federal Reserve's rate trajectory.

Amid growing concerns over a softening U.S. labor market, traders currently expect almost three Fed cuts this year, starting this month.

China's Shanghai Composite index dipped 0.51 percent to 3,807.29, a day after data showed China's export growth slowed to the weakest in six months. Chipmaking giant SMIC plummeted 10.3 percent after an acquisition deal.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 1.19 percent to 25,938.13, hitting a four-year high after the Nasdaq notched a record-high close overnight on Fed rate-cut hopes.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Barometers end with modest gains; IT shares witness value buying

Barometers end with modest gains; IT shares witness value buying

Tata Power and Tata Passenger inaugurate Mumbai's first large scale EV charging hub

Tata Power and Tata Passenger inaugurate Mumbai's first large scale EV charging hub

Regaal Resources slumps after Q1 PAT slides 1% YoY to Rs 9 cr

Regaal Resources slumps after Q1 PAT slides 1% YoY to Rs 9 cr

NBCC (India) signs MoU with Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority

NBCC (India) signs MoU with Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority

LTIMindtree strengthens partnership with OKQ8

LTIMindtree strengthens partnership with OKQ8

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWho is Sudan GurungGold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVENepal GenZ Portests NewsAirfloa Rail Technology IPOApple Awe Dropping EventUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon