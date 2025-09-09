China's Shanghai Composite index dips 0.51%

Amid growing concerns over a softening U.S. labor market, traders currently expect almost three Fed cuts this year, starting this month.
China's Shanghai Composite index dipped 0.51 percent to 3,807.29, a day after data showed China's export growth slowed to the weakest in six months. Chipmaking giant SMIC plummeted 10.3 percent after an acquisition deal.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 1.19 percent to 25,938.13, hitting a four-year high after the Nasdaq notched a record-high close overnight on Fed rate-cut hopes.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content