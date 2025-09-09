Tuesday, September 09, 2025 | 04:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / LTIMindtree strengthens partnership with OKQ8

LTIMindtree strengthens partnership with OKQ8

Image

Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

LTIMindtree has announced the renewal of its strategic partnership with OKQ8, one of the largest fuel companies in the Nordic region. This renewal underscores LTIMindtree's role as a trusted technology partner, strengthening its collaboration with OKQ8 to support their digital transformation goals.

The extended partnership will focus on optimizing OKQ8's technology landscape, spanning Cloud and Infrastructure Management, Application Development and Maintenance for both modern and legacy systems, advanced Data Analytics, CRM, and ERP services powered by Microsoft Dynamics. LTIMindtree will also integrate AI-driven processes to streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and sustainability, enabling OKQ8 to achieve greater innovation, cost efficiency, and scalability.

 

Through this partnership, LTIMindtree will leverage its cutting-edge solutions and technical expertise to optimize OKQ8's core platforms, ensuring improved performance, operational efficiency, and sustainability advancements. The renewal of this partnership testifies the shared vision of LTIMindtree and OKQ8 to achieve growth through innovative solutions and technology excellence, navigating challenges together and driving advancements across the region.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tata Power and Tata Passenger inaugurate Mumbai's first large scale EV charging hub

Tata Power and Tata Passenger inaugurate Mumbai's first large scale EV charging hub

Vadilal Inds gains on appointing Himanshu Kanwar as CEO

Vadilal Inds gains on appointing Himanshu Kanwar as CEO

Moschip Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Moschip Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Waaree Renewable Technologies wins solar power project of Rs 1252.43 cr

Waaree Renewable Technologies wins solar power project of Rs 1252.43 cr

Waaree Renewable jumps on bagging Rs 1,252 cr solar EPC order from group company

Waaree Renewable jumps on bagging Rs 1,252 cr solar EPC order from group company

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 3:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDev Accelerator IPOGold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVENepal GenZ Portests NewsAirfloa Rail Technology IPOApple Awe Dropping EventUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon