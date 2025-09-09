Tuesday, September 09, 2025 | 04:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NBCC (India) signs MoU with Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority

Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

To develop newly envisioned business district of Naveen Nagpur

NBCC (India) announced that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the company and the Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority (NMRDA) on 08 September 2025 for the "Development of Naveen Nagpur."

NBCC has been appointed as the Project Management Consultant for the newly envisioned business district of Naveen Nagpur, covering an area of around 1,710 acres (692 Ha). The business district will be spread across 1000 acres, and 710 acres will be reserved for future expansion. Naveen Nagpur will be developed on a plug-and-play model featuring state-of-the-art infrastructure such as integrated underground utility tunnels, a district cooling system, automated waste collection, and a segregation plant. The project will focus on building commercial establishments for start-ups, MSMEs, IT companies, and commercial offices, along with residential and mixed-use developments aligned with town planning guidelines. The project is set to roll out in phases over the years.

 

The MOU marks a landmark step in advancing Naveen Nagpur as a planned Business and Finance Centre (IBFC), laying a strong foundation for its strategic growth and development.

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 3:38 PM IST

