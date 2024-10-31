Business Standard
China's Shanghai Composite index rise 0.42%

Last Updated : Oct 31 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
China's Shanghai Composite index rose 0.42 percent to 3,279.82 as official data showed China's manufacturing sector returned to expansion in October after five consecutive months of contraction.

China's manufacturing activity expanded for the first time in six months in October, underpinned by strong domestic demand, official survey data revealed Thursday.

The official manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 50.1 in October from 49.8 in September, survey data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed.

The non-manufacturing PMI, which tracks both the service and construction sectors, posted 50.2, up from 50.0 in the previous month but below forecast of 50.4.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 31 2024 | 4:27 PM IST

