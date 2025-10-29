Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 04:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
China's Shanghai Composite index rise 0.70%

Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
Asian stocks rose broadly on Wednesday, with benchmark indexes in Japan and South Korea reaching new record highs, ahead of a Federal Reserve interest-rate cut expected later in the day.

Investor attention was also focused on upcoming earnings from U.S, mega tech companies and Thursday's Trump-Xi meeting.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the leaders may discuss a proposed trade framework that could see Washington reduce tariffs on Chinese goods in exchange for Beijing's commitment to curb exports of fentanyl precursor chemicals.

China's Shanghai Composite index rose 0.70 percent to 4,016.33, ending at its strongest since July 2015 led by gains in energy and non-ferrous metal shares. Hong Kong markets were closed for a public holiday.

 

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 3:59 PM IST

