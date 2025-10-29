Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 03:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IIFL Capital Services Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

IIFL Capital Services Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Cohance Lifesciences Ltd, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, Cartrade Tech Ltd and Netweb Technologies India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 October 2025.

IIFL Capital Services Ltd tumbled 9.82% to Rs 335.75 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47703 shares in the past one month.

 

Cohance Lifesciences Ltd lost 8.13% to Rs 785. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15053 shares in the past one month.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd crashed 7.45% to Rs 1009.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 72238 shares in the past one month.

Cartrade Tech Ltd pared 7.08% to Rs 2908.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 90668 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22110 shares in the past one month.

Netweb Technologies India Ltd plummeted 6.17% to Rs 3946. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.41 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Apar Inds gains after Q2 PAT rises 30% YoY

Coal India slides as Q2 PAT tanks 30% YoY to Rs 4,354 cr

Volumes soar at Blue Dart Express Ltd counter

Sensex jumps over 379 pts; media shares in demand

Apar Industries standalone net profit rises 42.80% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

