China Shanghai Composite index falls 0.92%

Recession worries gripped markets as weak U.S. manufacturing and labor market data highlighted emerging cracks in the world's largest economy.

China's Shanghai Composite index fell 0.92 percent to 2,905.34 as concerns lingered over the country's economic outlook.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index tumbled 2.08 percent to 16,945.51 amid a global tech rout on concerns over a U.S. recession.

Asian stocks slumped the most since 2022 on Friday, with Japanese markets leading regional losses.