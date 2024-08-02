Marksans announces receipt of marketing authorization for Levonorgestrel 1.5 mg Tablets

From UK MHRA

Marksans Pharma announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Relonchem has received Marketing Authorization for the product Levonorgestrel 1.5 mg Tablets from UK MHRA.

Levonorgestrel, also known as the morning-after pill, is a first-line oral emergency contraceptive pill. It is to be used within 72 hours of unprotected sexual intercourse or when a presumed contraceptive failure has occurred

