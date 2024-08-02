Business Standard
Marksans announces receipt of marketing authorization for Levonorgestrel 1.5 mg Tablets

Image

Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
From UK MHRA
Marksans Pharma announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Relonchem has received Marketing Authorization for the product Levonorgestrel 1.5 mg Tablets from UK MHRA.
Levonorgestrel, also known as the morning-after pill, is a first-line oral emergency contraceptive pill. It is to be used within 72 hours of unprotected sexual intercourse or when a presumed contraceptive failure has occurred
First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 4:12 PM IST

