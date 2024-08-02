Aptus Value Housing Finance India consolidated net profit rises 20.73% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 29.22% to Rs 394.94 croreNet profit of Aptus Value Housing Finance India rose 20.73% to Rs 171.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 142.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 29.22% to Rs 394.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 305.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales394.94305.63 29 OPM %84.6785.19 -PBDT224.22185.37 21 PBT221.62183.42 21 NP171.75142.26 21
