Chinese Market Edge Lower Modestly

Chinese markets ended modestly lower as the People's Bank of China left benchmark lending rates unchanged at a monthly fixing and the central bank governor warned of weaker credit growth.

The People's Bank of China kept its one-year loan prime rate unchanged at 3.45 percent. Similarly, the five-year LPR, the benchmark for mortgage rates, was retained at 3.95 percent. The five-year LPR was last lowered by 5 basis points in February to support the property market.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.4 percent to 3,005.44 on concerns about a slowing property market. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 0.5 percent to 18,335.32, dragged down by financial and tech stocks.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Thursday as France's political crisis fueled jitters and investors look ahead to a slew of central bank decisions.