Indices trade with modest losses; PSU bank shares decline

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 411.49 points or 0.53% to 77,067.44. The Nifty 50 index declined 95.95 points or 0.41% to 23,471.05. The Nifty clocked an all-time high of 23,667.10 in early trade.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.02% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.22%.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index hit an all-time high at 52,272.55.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,783 shares rose and 2,046 shares fell. A total of 124 shares were unchanged.

Economy:

The headline HSBC Flash India Composite Output Index a seasonally adjusted index that measures the month on-month change in the combined output of India's manufacturing and service sectors increased from 60.5 in May to 60.9 in June, highlighting a quicker rate of expansion that was substantial by historical standards and broadly aligned with the average over the past 12 months. As has been the case since February, growth was stronger at goods producers than at service providers

Output growth across India's private sector regained some of the momentum lost in May, with business activity increasing at quicker rates among manufacturing firms and their services counterparts. The HSBC Flash India PMI data, compiled by S&P Global, also showed a substantial upturn in aggregate employment amid robust expansions in total new orders intakes and international sales. Meanwhile price pressures receded.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty PSU Bank index slipped 1.06% to 7,390.30. The index fell 1.33% in two consecutive trading sessions.

Punjab National Bank (down 1.55%), Bank of Maharashtra (down 1.43%), Bank of Baroda (down 1.24%), Bank of India (down 1.07%), Canara Bank (down 0.97%), Indian Overseas Bank (down 0.96%), UCO Bank (down 0.91%), Central Bank of India (down 0.84%), Punjab & Sind Bank (down 0.83%) and State Bank of India (down 0.77%) declined.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal shed 0.04% to 6.973 as compared with previous close 6.976.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee is edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 83.5000, compared with its close of 83.6125 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2024 settlement gained 0.20% to Rs 72,733.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.12% to 105.72.

The United States 10-year bond yield fell 0.45% to 4.233.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for August 2024 settlement lost 36 cents or 0.42% to $ 85.35 a barrel.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities slipped 2.23%. The company announced that its board of directors has approved the proposal for raising of funds upto Rs 400 crore by issuance of any method or securities.

Union Bank of India rose 0.14%. The company said that S&P Global Ratings revised its rating outlook on the banks credit rating to 'positive from 'stable while reaffirming the long-term and short-term ratings at 'BBB-' and 'A-3', respectively.

