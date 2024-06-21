Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

GRM Overseas rallies as board OKs 136-cr preferential issue

Image

Last Updated : Jun 21 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
GRM Overseas advanced 3.33% to Rs 189.30 after the company announced that its board has approved the issuance of 91 lakh share warrants aggregating upto Rs 136.50 crore on preferential basis.
In a regulatory filing, the company said that the board has approved raising of funds through issue and allotment of up to 91,00,000 share warrants, each warrant convertible into one equity share of face value of Rs 2 on preferential basis at an issue price of Rs 150 (including Premium of Rs 148). The issue size is amounting up to Rs 1,36,50,00,000.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The fund raising is subject to the approval of regulatory/ statutory authorities and the members of the company at ensuing extra-ordinary general meeting.
GRM Overseas engaged in the business of processing and sale of almond kernels, paddy, clove, pista, rice, and wheat. The company markets their products under the brand name Kamdhenu and Chef and exports basmati rice to Saudi Arabia, Europe and other countries.
The companys consolidated net profit soared 87.75% to Rs 21.16 crore despite of 6.38% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 405.93 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 21 2024 | 3:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayInternational Yoga Day 2024Weather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET-UG 2024 Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon