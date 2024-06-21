Essar Shipping Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Madras Fertilizers Ltd, South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd, Filatex Fashions Ltd and Nandan Denim Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 June 2024.

Essar Shipping Ltd lost 8.59% to Rs 53.01 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.76 lakh shares in the past one month.

Madras Fertilizers Ltd crashed 8.54% to Rs 117.92. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.95 lakh shares in the past one month.

South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd tumbled 7.07% to Rs 114.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 23864 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8737 shares in the past one month.

Filatex Fashions Ltd dropped 6.07% to Rs 8.98. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 48.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15.63 lakh shares in the past one month.

Nandan Denim Ltd slipped 5.94% to Rs 49.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.7 lakh shares in the past one month.

