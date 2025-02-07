Business Standard

Chinese stocks stay well supported

Image

Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 6:16 PM IST
Chinese stocks stayed well supported today as investors awaited U.S. President Donald Trump's next move on trade curbs ahead of China's tariff deadline next week. China's Shanghai Composite index spiked 1.01 percent to 3,303.67 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 1.16 percent to 21,133.54, with technology stocks rising the most. Traders also looked ahead to the release of the monthly U.S. jobs report as well as preliminary readings on consumer sentiment and inflation expectations in February for clues regarding the Federal Reserve's next interest rate decision this year.

Nirman Agri Genetics standalone net profit rises 114.33% in the December 2024 quarter

Impala Industrial Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Incred Financial Services standalone net profit rises 9.40% in the December 2024 quarter

Grovy India standalone net profit rises 970.59% in the December 2024 quarter

Yuvraaj Hygiene Products standalone net profit rises 2000.00% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 6:02 PM IST

