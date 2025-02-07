Business Standard

Friday, February 07, 2025 | 06:08 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nirman Agri Genetics standalone net profit rises 114.33% in the December 2024 quarter

Nirman Agri Genetics standalone net profit rises 114.33% in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 6:05 PM IST

Sales rise 223.29% to Rs 61.07 crore

Net profit of Nirman Agri Genetics rose 114.33% to Rs 6.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 223.29% to Rs 61.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 18.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales61.0718.89 223 OPM %11.8216.99 -PBDT7.213.20 125 PBT6.853.15 117 NP6.733.14 114

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Impala Industrial Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Impala Industrial Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Incred Financial Services standalone net profit rises 9.40% in the December 2024 quarter

Incred Financial Services standalone net profit rises 9.40% in the December 2024 quarter

Grovy India standalone net profit rises 970.59% in the December 2024 quarter

Grovy India standalone net profit rises 970.59% in the December 2024 quarter

Yuvraaj Hygiene Products standalone net profit rises 2000.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Yuvraaj Hygiene Products standalone net profit rises 2000.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Ovobel Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.15 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Ovobel Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.15 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

Explore News

RBI Monetary Policy Committee Meeting LIVEStock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks to Watch todayDelhi election results 2025 DateGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBudget 2025Delhi Election 2025 ResultsDelhi Elections 2025 LIVE
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon