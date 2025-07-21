Choice International consolidated net profit rises 52.73% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.57% to Rs 233.88 croreNet profit of Choice International rose 52.73% to Rs 45.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 29.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16.57% to Rs 233.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 200.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales233.88200.64 17 OPM %35.3726.39 -PBDT65.6845.08 46 PBT62.8943.40 45 NP45.0129.47 53
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content