Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Choice International consolidated net profit rises 52.73% in the June 2025 quarter

Choice International consolidated net profit rises 52.73% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 5:19 PM IST

Sales rise 16.57% to Rs 233.88 crore

Net profit of Choice International rose 52.73% to Rs 45.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 29.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16.57% to Rs 233.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 200.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales233.88200.64 17 OPM %35.3726.39 -PBDT65.6845.08 46 PBT62.8943.40 45 NP45.0129.47 53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 5:12 PM IST

