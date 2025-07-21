Monday, July 21, 2025 | 05:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Shradha AI Technologies consolidated net profit rises 96.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Shradha AI Technologies consolidated net profit rises 96.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 5:19 PM IST

Sales rise 100.33% to Rs 6.03 crore

Net profit of Shradha AI Technologies rose 96.43% to Rs 3.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 100.33% to Rs 6.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales6.033.01 100 OPM %67.5060.13 -PBDT4.692.25 108 PBT4.642.21 110 NP3.301.68 96

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 5:12 PM IST

