Havells India consolidated net profit declines 14.75% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.04% to Rs 5455.35 croreNet profit of Havells India declined 14.75% to Rs 347.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 407.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 6.04% to Rs 5455.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5806.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales5455.355806.21 -6 OPM %9.459.86 -PBDT575.49641.02 -10 PBT469.75549.00 -14 NP347.72407.90 -15
