Eternal consolidated net profit declines 90.12% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 70.40% to Rs 7167.00 croreNet profit of Eternal declined 90.12% to Rs 25.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 253.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 70.40% to Rs 7167.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4206.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales7167.004206.00 70 OPM %1.604.21 -PBDT402.00388.00 4 PBT88.00239.00 -63 NP25.00253.00 -90
