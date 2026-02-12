Choksi Asia standalone net profit rises 868.18% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 41.41% to Rs 12.26 crore

Net profit of Choksi Asia rose 868.18% to Rs 2.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 41.41% to Rs 12.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.12.268.6714.52-3.232.210.422.160.372.130.22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News