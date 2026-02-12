Vamshi Rubber standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.82% to Rs 18.86 crore

Net profit of Vamshi Rubber rose 33.33% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 7.82% to Rs 18.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 20.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.18.8620.463.393.520.300.350.080.110.120.09

