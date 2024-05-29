Emami Q4 PAT rises 3% YoY to Rs 149 cr

Emami reported 3.09% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 148.90 crore in Q4 FY24 as compare with Rs 144.43 crore in Q4 FY23.

Profit before tax jumped 14.45% YoY to Rs 169.23 crore in Q4 FY24.

EBITDA grew by 6% to Rs 211 crore, despite 39% higher investments in A&P (advertising & promotion)

Domestic Business grew by 8% with a healthy volume growth of 6.4%. Major brands like BoroPlus, Pain Management range, Healthcare range, 7 Oils in One, The Man Company and Brillare performed strongly during the quarter. However, extended winters led Navratna and Dermicool to post low single digit growth.

Despite geopolitical crisis and currency depreciations in key geographies, International Business grew by 9% in constant currency and 8% in Rs terms driven primarily by the MENA region. The companys International Business further strengthened its portfolio by introducing a range of shampoos & conditioners under the 7 Oils in One brand and a baby care range under the Creme21 brand. The NPDs were launched in select key markets and will be gradually extended to other markets as well in coming quarters.

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 13.13% to Rs 725.53 crore on 5.06% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3,578.09 crore in FY24 over FY23.

Harsha V Agarwal, vice chairman and managing director, Emami, said, We are very happy to have delivered a growth of 8% in our consolidated net sales, led by a domestic volume growth of 6.4% in the fourth quarter, driven by most of our key brands. Despite facing geo-political challenges, our international business continued to perform well and achieved a commendable 9% growth in constant currency terms.

We expect our core brands to deliver a healthy all-round growth going forward, aided by recovery in rural, a strong summer and forecast of a good monsoon. Our strategic investments in innovative start-ups are expected to continue their robust growth and improve their profitability.

Mohan Goenka, vice chairman and whole-time director, Emami, said, We are pleased to have closed the fourth quarter with a 6% growth in EBIDTA despite 39% higher investment in marketing promotions. It is encouraging to witness signs of market recovery with rural gradually bouncing back.

Our contribution from organised channels has increased to 26% of our domestic business from 22% in FY23. Our enhanced investment in A&P to strengthen brand visibility and strategic distribution initiatives likes Project Khoj and other digital interventions are expected to provide impetus to our sales going forward. Our outlook is positive for the near and mid-term and we aim to deliver healthy growth supported by favourable operating environment.

Emami is one of Indias leading FMCG companies engaged in manufacturing & marketing of personal care & healthcare products. With over 450 diverse products, Emamis portfolio includes trusted power brands like Navratna, BoroPlus, Fair & Handsome, Zandu Balm, Mentho Plus and Kesh King.

Revenue from operations increased 6.61% to Rs 891.24 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 835.95 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.