Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 01:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd spurts 0.45%, up for fifth straight session

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd spurts 0.45%, up for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 1534.7, up 0.45% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 9.59% in last one year as compared to a 1.11% jump in NIFTY and a 14.39% jump in the Nifty Financial Services.

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1534.7, up 0.45% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.26% on the day, quoting at 25046.15. The Sensex is at 81856.19, up 0.26%. Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd has slipped around 2.48% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.9% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26592.3, down 0.44% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.24 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17.92 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1533, up 0.33% on the day. Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd is up 9.59% in last one year as compared to a 1.11% jump in NIFTY and a 14.39% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 28.89 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

State Bank of India spurts 0.01%, up for five straight sessions

State Bank of India spurts 0.01%, up for five straight sessions

Insolation Green Energy commences commercial operations of its new 3 GV PV Module manufacturing plant

Insolation Green Energy commences commercial operations of its new 3 GV PV Module manufacturing plant

EUR/USD tests one-week low as Euro area trade balance deteriorates

EUR/USD tests one-week low as Euro area trade balance deteriorates

IRFC sanctions Rs 200 crore loan for Surat multi-modal transport hub

IRFC sanctions Rs 200 crore loan for Surat multi-modal transport hub

IKIO Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

IKIO Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMumbai RainsStocks to Watch TodayPixel 10 Series Launch TodayDelhi Schools Bomb ThreatsParliament Budget Session LIVEDelhi CM Rekha Gupta AttackedMangal Electrical IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon