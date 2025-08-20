Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 11:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Insolation Green Energy commences commercial operations of its new 3 GV PV Module manufacturing plant

Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Insolation Green Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of Insolation Energy, has commenced commercial operations of its new 3 GW PV Module manufacturing plant located at Delhi-Ajmer Expressway, Village - Sawarda, Jaipur - 303338, Rajasthan. This development is in line with the planned capital expenditure for Insolation Green Energy.

With the commissioning of this facility, the INA Group's total operational PV Module manufacturing capacity now stands at 4 GW.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 11:12 AM IST

