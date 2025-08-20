Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 12:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IKIO Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd, Dynamic Cables Ltd, Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd and Vascon Engineers Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 August 2025.

IKIO Technologies Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 234 at 11:55 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8663 shares in the past one month.

 

Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 1036.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 812 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1375 shares in the past one month.

Dynamic Cables Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 479.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39258 shares in the past one month.

Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd added 16.29% to Rs 178.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16254 shares in the past one month.

Vascon Engineers Ltd jumped 12.15% to Rs 55.84. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.07 lakh shares in the past one month.

