Cholamandalam Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.47 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Sales decline 13.65% to Rs 20.62 crore

Net loss of Cholamandalam Securities reported to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 2.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 13.65% to Rs 20.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 23.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 88.02% to Rs 8.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 66.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 23.12% to Rs 102.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 133.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales20.6223.88 -14 102.47133.28 -23 OPM %7.4727.55 -23.2153.38 - PBDT0.273.62 -93 13.2885.80 -85 PBT-0.363.11 PL 10.8584.20 -87 NP-0.472.30 PL 8.0166.88 -88

First Published: May 27 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

