Sahyadri Industries standalone net profit declines 0.47% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.12% to Rs 150.93 croreNet profit of Sahyadri Industries declined 0.47% to Rs 4.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.12% to Rs 150.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 152.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales150.93152.64 -1 OPM %8.439.07 -PBDT12.0511.87 2 PBT5.675.47 4 NP4.274.29 0
