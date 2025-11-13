Chowgule Steamships standalone net profit declines 51.52% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 19.15% to Rs 0.76 croreNet profit of Chowgule Steamships declined 51.52% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 19.15% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.760.94 -19 OPM %-9.2115.96 -PBDT0.340.76 -55 PBT0.230.67 -66 NP0.160.33 -52
