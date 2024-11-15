CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 452.41% to Rs 125.01 croreNet loss of CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 452.41% to Rs 125.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 22.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales125.0122.63 452 OPM %9.0129.92 -PBDT4.132.19 89 PBT-1.460.03 PL NP-0.030.52 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content