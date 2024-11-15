Agro Phos India standalone net profit declines 87.13% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 17.02% to Rs 31.50 croreNet profit of Agro Phos India declined 87.13% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 17.02% to Rs 31.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 37.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales31.5037.96 -17 OPM %-3.7116.10 -PBDT4.085.46 -25 PBT3.595.05 -29 NP0.443.42 -87
